Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) has issued an official apology after the line for out-of-district voters extended outside the building in violation of the rules at a polling station in Seoul’s Sinchon area on the first day of early voting ahead of the June 3 presidential election.In its apology, addressed to the people of South Korea, the NEC said it recognizes that it is responsible for the mistake made by its personnel at the polling station.The commission admitted that mismanagement led to the long line of voters and a failure to control the whereabouts of those waiting in line.But it was quick to add that no ballots were lost and all the voters who waited in line eventually cast their ballots.The commission then stressed that it will better manage polling stations on Friday, the last day of early voting, and on Election Day so that voters can cast their ballots without concerns.