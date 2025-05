Photo : YONHAP News

Voters across the nation continued to cast ballots on the second day of early voting for the 21st presidential election.According to the National Election Commission, voters can cast their ballots at any of the country’s three-thousand-568 early voting stations nationwide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.Voters must bring their resident registration cards, or other forms of official photo identification issued by government offices or public institutions.The locations of the early voting stations can be checked on the NEC website.The NEC announced that the ballot box storage area will be available for public viewing 24 hours a day through CCTV.The turnout on the first day of early voting reached an all-time high of 19-point-58 percent.