Presidential Candidates to Continue Campaigning on Second Day of Early Voting

Photo : YONHAP News

With advance polling underway for the second and final day ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung will campaign in Gangwon and North Chungcheong provinces on Friday.In Gangwon Province, Lee plans to seek voter support at the square in front of Chuncheon Station at 2 p.m. before moving on to Wonju to encourage people to vote early.Lee will then visit Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, and continue to promote early voting.The People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo will canvass in Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces.Kim will begin Friday’s campaigning in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and then head to Icheon before visiting the cities of Chungju and Jecheon in North Chungcheong Province.He will then go to Gangwon Province to woo voter support in Wonju and Chuncheon in the evening.The Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok will campaign in various locations in Seoul on Friday, meeting with young people and office workers.