US Federal Court Temporarily Reinstates Trump’s Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. federal court has temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump’s controversial reciprocal tariffs while litigation over their legality continues, pausing a lower court ruling that had struck them down.According to Reuters and other media outlets on Thursday, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Thursday afternoon that it would grant the Trump administration’s request for an “immediate administrative stay” of a ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade.The appeals court reportedly did not give any reasons for the order or issue any additional comments.The trade court initially ruled against the tariffs the previous day, calling them unlawful under existing trade law.The three-judge panel on the trade court unanimously ruled on Wednesday that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump invoked to impose the levies, did not give the president the authority to set unlimited tariffs on imports from nearly every foreign nation.