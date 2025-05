Photo : KBS News

In April the nation saw simultaneous declines in industrial output, consumption and investment for the first time in three months.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the index for the nation’s overall industrial production came to 113-point-five in April, down zero-point-eight percent from a month earlier.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, fell zero-point-nine percent in April from a month earlier, while facility investment decreased zero-point-four percent.The composite coincident indicator, which measures the current phase of the business cycle, saw a zero-point-two point rise in April from a month earlier.The composite leading indicator, which projects the outlook for the business cycle, posted a zero-point-three point gain on-month.