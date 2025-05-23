Multilateral Monitoring Team Releases First Report on Military Ties between Russia, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

An international team monitoring the implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea has issued its first report on their implementation since its launch in October last year.In the report, published Thursday, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team detailed its findings about the deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia.It mentioned unlawful arms transfers and financial transactions, the provision of fuel to North Korea, and the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia in violation of UN Security Council sanctions.The report said that since November 2024, Moscow has transferred at least one Pantsir-class combat vehicle to Pyongyang.The report also said North Korea has supplied Russia with more than 20-thousand containers full of military supplies since September 2023.It added that Russian-flagged cargo vessels delivered as many as nine million rounds of mixed artillery and multiple rocket launcher ammunition from the North to Russia in 2024.Eleven countries, including South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, launched the monitoring team in October last year after the disbandment of the United Nations’ North Korea sanctions committee’s expert panel.