Photo : YONHAP News

The number of homes owned by foreign nationals in South Korea has exceeded 100-thousand for the first time, with Chinese homeowners accounting for more than half.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday, there were 100-thousand-216 homes owned by foreign nationals as of the end of last year, up more than five-thousand or five-point-four percent from six months earlier.Foreign-owned homes accounted for zero-point-52 percent of all homes in the country.The number of foreign nationals who owned homes here stood at 98-thousand-581 at the end of last year.Of those, Chinese nationals were in the majority with some 56-thousand homes, or 56-point-two percent of all foreign-owned homes.More than 72 percent of the foreign-owned homes were located in Seoul and the surrounding area.