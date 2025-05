Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s tax revenue in April increased on-year by more than eight trillion won, or about five-point-eight billion U.S. dollars, due to an increased inflow of corporate tax.According to data released by the finance ministry on Friday, the national tax revenue reached 48-point-nine trillion won last month, up eight-point-two trillion won from a year earlier.The ministry attributed the rise mostly to an increase in corporate tax, which jumped by six-point-five trillion won year-on-year to ten-point-six trillion won in April thanks to improved corporate performances.The government collected 142-point-two trillion won in taxes during the first four months of the year, up 16-point-six trillion won from the same period last year.The tax revenue progress rate stood at 37-point-two percent at the end of last month, slightly lower than last year’s 37-point-three percent.