Civic Group Files Complaint against NEC over Sinchon Polling Station Mistake

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group has filed a complaint against the head of the National Election Commission(NEC) and other officials amid controversy over mismanagement on the first day of early voting at a polling station in Seoul’s Seodaemun District.The People’s Welfare Countermeasure Committee filed the complaint with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday, accusing NEC Chairman Rho Tae-ak, NEC Secretary General Kim Yong-bin and NEC Deputy Secretary General Heo Chul-hoon of dereliction of duty.The group criticized the NEC officials, saying their actions were unethical, disregarded voters’ rights and added to public distrust in the election watchdog.On the first of a two-day early voting period that kicked off at over three-thousand-500 polling stations nationwide on Thursday, the NEC received reports that some voters waiting in long lines outside a Sinchon polling station were given ballots before entering the building, igniting controversy.The NEC issued a public apology the same day, saying it takes responsibility for the incident and mistakes made by on-site poll workers.