Photo : YONHAP News

The second season of the South Korean Netflix drama “Squid Game” topped a recent list of popular TV series in the United States.According to the U.S. entertainment magazine Variety on Thursday, the show earned an overwhelming lead on Nielsen’s list of “100 Most-Watched TV Series of 2024-25 across Streaming, Broadcast and Cable.”Nielsen, a media audience research firm, reportedly analyzed 35 days of viewing patterns across traditional American cable TV channels and streaming platforms.The magazine said “Squid Game” Season 2 was watched 27-point-one million times during that period, far outpacing runner-up “Adolescence,” also from Netflix, which garnered only 19 million views.Most of the titles that made the list are English-language shows produced in the U.S. or Britain.