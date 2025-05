Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean violinist Park Sueye won the prestigious International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition.According to the Kumho Cultural Art Foundation on Friday, the 25-year-old won first place in the final round of the 13th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition held in Helsinki, Finland from May 27 to 29.This marks the second time a Korean violinist has won this competition since Yang In-mo in 2022.In the final round, Park performed Oliver Knudsen's violin concerto with the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra and Sibelius' violin concerto with the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra.Park will receive a prize of 30 thousand euros, or around 47 million won, and mentorship from the head of the jury, John Storgårds and violinist Pekka Kuusisto.