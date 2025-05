Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the People Power Party’s election committee, Yoon Jae-ok, says he won’t give up hope of success even though his party couldn’t persuade Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok to agree to a campaign merger to unify the conservative vote.Yoon said during a campaign meeting at the National Assembly on Friday that he believes voters will use strategic judgment and vote for People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo even in a three-way race.He also said Kim can definitely beat Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.Yoon called Lee Jun-seok a “future asset” and vowed that the People Power Party will take on some of the Reform Party candidate’s campaign promises that were not included in Kim’s pledges.