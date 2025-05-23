Menu Content

Politics

PPP’s Kim Takes Jabs at DP’s Lee, Pledges to Revive Economy

Written: 2025-05-30 15:01:14Updated: 2025-05-30 16:02:28

Photo : YONHAP News

With the presidential election just four days away, the People Power Party’s presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, continued to appeal for voter support while taking jabs at his Democratic Party rival, Lee Jae-myung.

The conservative candidate said on Friday, from his campaign headquarters in Seoul, that the people need to stop Lee to revive the South Korean economy.

Kim leveled numerous attacks on Lee, describing him as “unqualified” and “a liar,” and emphasized that Lee is currently facing trial on several criminal charges.

He stressed that the economy can be saved by those who have saved it, noting that he hosted the production bases of Samsung and LG Electronics in Gyeonggi Province during his tenure as governor.

Kim also vowed to implement a 30 trillion supplementary budget to shore up the economy, expand the high-speed GTX train service nationwide, and fully develop the country’s AI infrastructure, adding that he will put aside self-interest and do his best for the sake of the people.
