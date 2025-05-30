Second Highest Early Voting Turnout as Presidential Candidates Rally Support

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The two-day early voting period for the 21st presidential election ended with the second-highest voter turnout across South Korea on Friday. With just four days remaining until the June 3 election, major candidates bolstered their campaign efforts on the final day of early voting, urging the public to cast their ballots and bring about political change.Our Yun Sohyang has more.Report: Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung campaigned across Gangwon and North Chungcheong provinces, stopping in Chuncheon, on his way to Wonju and Cheongju.He met with voters and outlined his vision for future industries, including the biotech and AI-driven health care industries, as well as tourism strategies that highlight the country’s natural and cultural assets.The Democratic Party’s election committee also urged voter participation, saying “the ballot is stronger than the bullet,” and attributed the high early voter turnout to the public’s determination to prevent political backsliding.People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo launched a 90-hour nonstop national campaign on Friday, warning that Lee Jae-myung’s policies would devastate the economy.In a public statement, Kim argued that only someone with real economic management experience could pave the way for a recovery, citing his own track record of attracting Samsung and LG factories while serving as governor of Gyeonggi Province.He proposed a 30 trillion won emergency budget, the nationwide expansion of the GTX rail network, efforts to revitalize the housing supply, and the establishment of a bank dedicated to small-business owners.Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok, meanwhile, focused his campaign on Seoul, engaging with young voters.He ruled out any possibility of a merger with the People Power Party, saying he intends to chart a new course for conservative politics.The two-day early voting period ended at 6 p.m., having produced the second highest turnout for advance polling with 34-point-74 percent of registered voters taking part.With election day only four days ahead, all three major candidates are bracing for the final stretch of the campaign.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio news.