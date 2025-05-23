Lee Jae-myung Calls for Special Counsel Investigation to End ‘Insurrection’

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has stressed the need for a special counsel probe to put an end to what he called former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection.Appearing on the JTBC News YouTube channel on Friday, Lee said the people behind the insurrection must be found and they must be held accountable, before adding that many of the culprits are hiding in the Cabinet and key state agencies.Lee said he believes Yoon’s insurrection found support within the People Power Party and that a thorough investigation is required to bring to justice those who tried to thwart efforts to lift Yoon’s martial law decree.Addressing criticism that such a move could be seen as political retaliation, Lee said he has been a victim of Yoon’s political retaliation for the past three years, adding that penalizing those responsible is not retaliation.Lee cited amending the Constitution as a way to prevent a recurrence of the martial law incident, adding that he would seek revisions to other laws if efforts to revise the Constitution faces opposition.