Older Adults, Others at High Risk Urged to Get COVID-19 Shots amid Asia Resurgence

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has urged adults aged 65 and older and people at high-risk facilities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a resurgence in parts of Asia.At a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Lee Han-kyung made the call, stressing that vaccination can reduce the severity of infections and prevent death.Expressing concern over the resurgence in Hong Kong, China, Thailand and elsewhere, the vice minister pledged proactive measures to prepare for a potential epidemic in South Korea during the summer season.Lee, meanwhile, said the number of hospitalizations has only slightly increased during the past month and that the positivity rate remains below six percent in most countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan.The official also urged the public to follow prevention guidelines when visiting countries reporting a resurgence, and to report any symptoms to quarantine authorities upon their return.