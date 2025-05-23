Menu Content

KOSPI Declines as Investors Take Profits amid US Tariff Uncertainty

Written: 2025-05-30 17:08:33Updated: 2025-05-30 17:40:37

KOSPI Declines as Investors Take Profits amid US Tariff Uncertainty

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) declined Friday as investors took profits after recent market gains, while legal questions surrounding the United States’ tariff policies added downward pressure to stocks.

The KOSPI lost 22-point-97 points, or zero-point-84 percent, Friday to close the week at two-thousand-697-point-67.

The market dipped slightly after reaching a ten-month high as investors reacted to ongoing legal disputes in the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, with a federal appeals court temporarily reinstating the tariffs just a day after a trade court blocked them.

Shares traded mixed with Samsung Electronics rising zero-point-18 percent, SK hynix sinking three-point-54 percent and LG Energy Solution slipping zero-point-69 percent, while KB Financial advanced one-point-56 percent and Samsung Biologics rose zero-point-58 percent.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ shaved off one-point-94 points, or zero-point-26 percent, to close at 734-point-35.
