Photo : YONHAP News

As a part of U.S. Forces Korea's(USFK) Patriot missile defense system was temporarily redeployed to the Middle East, troops that operate the system were also transferred.According to an official at Seoul's defense ministry on Friday, the redeployment was part of the allies' agreement on the movement of at least one Patriot unit last month.A Seoul military official said two units were redeployed, and each requires around 100 troops for operation.Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether the force reduction was supplemented and when the redeployed troops will return.Declining comment on the matter, citing operational security, the USFK said it maintains capable and deadly forces to defend the South and deter aggression in the region.