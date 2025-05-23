LEO Satellite Internet Services by SpaceX, OneWeb to Launch in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Satellite internet services offered by American space firm SpaceX and the United Kingdom's OneWeb are set to launch in the country as early as next month following the government's approval of their service request.According to the science ministry on Friday, it greenlit SpaceX's cross-border supply agreement with its local subsidiary, Starlink Korea, and similar agreements between OneWeb and Hanwha Systems, as well as between OneWeb and KT Sat.Under the country's law, foreign entities must sign a supply agreement with a domestic telecommunications operator and secure an approval from the government before providing communications network services.The ministry said the authorization was decided after considering the potential for stable service provision, the impact on competition within the domestic telecommunications market and consumer protection.The launch of the low-latency internet service from a constellation of low Earth orbit(LEO) satellites is expected to enable high-speed access in areas with relatively poor connectivity.