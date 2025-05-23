Menu Content

Reform Party Candidate Claims 'Prelude to Dictatorship' under DP's Lee amid Expulsion Calls

Written: 2025-05-30 18:55:40Updated: 2025-05-30 19:43:54

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok responded to calls for his parliamentary expulsion following his controversial comment during the final televised debate, claiming it is a "prelude to dictatorship" under Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.

At a press conference on Friday, the minor candidate accused the DP of an "anti-democratic riot" not only by calling for his expulsion, but intimidating media outlets with its guideline on news reporting, and censorship of social media and YouTube content.

Lee Jun-seok said he intends to fight back against the DP candidate and his followers, stressing that the election should be about the judgment of such forces who have oppressed freedom and democracy, allowing a younger generation to lead the nation.

In an email and text message to party members earlier in the day, Lee apologized for his "inappropriate" depiction of a violent act against a woman in rehashing a post that Lee Dong-ho, the DP candidate's son, had uploaded online.

The apology came after Lee faced public backlash for making a "misogynistic" comment on live television.
