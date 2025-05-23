Menu Content

PPP Lambasts NEC for Lax Management after Ballot Leak, Voting by Proxy

Written: 2025-05-30 19:29:57Updated: 2025-05-30 19:43:44

PPP Lambasts NEC for Lax Management after Ballot Leak, Voting by Proxy

Photo : YONHAP News

The conservative People Power Party(PPP) criticized the election watchdog for its lax election management after dozens of voters were given ballots outside a voting center on the first day of early voting.

Speaking to reporters while stumping in North Chungcheong Province Friday, PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo said the National Election Commission(NEC) must come to its senses and reform to prevent a recurrence.
 
At a press conference, PPP interim chief Kim Yong-tae chastised the watchdog, citing the ballot incident in Seoul's Sinchon area, and the arrest of a voting booth clerk for casting a proxy vote for her husband in Gangnam. 

The interim leader demanded a public apology from NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak, and pledged to review a legal revision requiring voting booth managers to personally seal early voting ballots.

The PPP also criticized the Democratic Party(DP) for its tepid response to the incidents, with PPP chief spokesperson Shin Dong-uk accusing the DP, which had won many votes from early voting in past elections, of being irresponsible.
