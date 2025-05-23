Early Voting Participation Reaches 34.74%, 2nd Highest on Record

Photo : YONHAP News

The final participation rate during two-day early voting period for the 21st presidential election was 34-point-74 percent, the second-highest on record.According to the National Election Commission, more than 15-point-42 million out of the total of around 44-point-39 million eligible voters cast their ballots between Thursday and Friday.The early voting rate of 34-point-74 percent is two-point-19 percentage points lower compared to the all-time high of 36-point-93 percent from the previous presidential election in 2022.South Jeolla Province posted the highest early voting rate of 56-point-five percent, followed by North Jeolla at 53-point-01 percent and Gwangju at 52-point-12 percent, all part of the Democratic Party's traditional stronghold.The conservative People Power Party's traditional base of Daegu recorded the lowest participation of 25-point-63 percent.The voting rate in Seoul was 34-point-28 percent, 32-point-88 percent in Gyeonggi Province and 32-point-79 percent in Incheon.