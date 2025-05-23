Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Refer KMA Heads to Prosecution over Trainee Doctor Walkout

Written: 2025-05-31 12:54:44Updated: 2025-05-31 13:14:37

Police Refer KMA Heads to Prosecution over Trainee Doctor Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the alleged instigation of trainee doctors to walk off their job in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike have referred several current and former officials from the Korean Medical Association(KMA) to prosecutors.

According to the police on Saturday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency transferred KMA President Kim Taek-woo, along with former chiefs Joo Soo-ho, Lim Hyun-taek, and four others, to the prosecution without pretrial detention. They face charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of business.

Kim and the others are accused of supporting the collective resignation of trainee doctors and helping coordinate the walkout, thereby disrupting operations at their respective training hospitals.

However, police dropped the charges against former KMA President Noh Hwan-gyu.

The investigation began after the health ministry filed complaints against Kim and four others in February last year, accusing them of violating the Medical Services Act, obstructing business, and inciting collective action.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >