Police Refer KMA Heads to Prosecution over Trainee Doctor Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the alleged instigation of trainee doctors to walk off their job in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike have referred several current and former officials from the Korean Medical Association(KMA) to prosecutors.According to the police on Saturday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency transferred KMA President Kim Taek-woo, along with former chiefs Joo Soo-ho, Lim Hyun-taek, and four others, to the prosecution without pretrial detention. They face charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of business.Kim and the others are accused of supporting the collective resignation of trainee doctors and helping coordinate the walkout, thereby disrupting operations at their respective training hospitals.However, police dropped the charges against former KMA President Noh Hwan-gyu.The investigation began after the health ministry filed complaints against Kim and four others in February last year, accusing them of violating the Medical Services Act, obstructing business, and inciting collective action.