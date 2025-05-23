Presidential Candidates Launch Final Weekend Push Ahead of Election

Photo : YONHAP News

With just three days left until the presidential election, the major candidates — Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party — are making a final weekend push to rally their supporters.On Saturday, Lee Jae-myung spent the day campaigning in southern Gyeonggi Province, starting in Pyeongtaek and moving through Osan and Anseong. The region, where he once served as Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi governor, is considered his political home base and has the largest number of voters.Lee is scheduled to visit Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province later in the day, followed by Sejong and Daejeon. The Chungcheong region has historically played a key swing role in past elections.People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo has focused his weekend campaign on the eastern coastal regions, including parts of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang Province — areas he hadn't visited earlier in the race. All current lawmakers representing these districts are members of his party.Gangwon and North Gyeongsang have shown lower early voter turnout compared to the Jeolla provinces, and Kim is hoping to energize his base and boost turnout on election day.Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok has taken his campaign to Incheon and parts of Gyeonggi Province, including Anyang, Suwon, and Yongin, targeting voters in their 20s and 30s, as well as moderates.All three candidates have been reviewing the trends of early voting, which ended Friday, and are now focused on securing last-minute support ahead of the main election on June 3.