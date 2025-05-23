Pentagon Chief Issues Strong Warning over China’s Military Ambitions

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has issued a strong warning against China’s growing military ambitions, saying Beijing is trying to dominate Asia and reshape the region by force.Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth called China’s threat “real” and possibly “imminent.” He urged Indo-Pacific allies to increase military spending and strengthen defense capabilities, describing China’s actions a direct challenge to regional peace and stability.He also criticized China’s cyber operations, saying they involve advanced tactics to steal industrial technologies and target critical infrastructure.Hegseth condemned China's actions against neighboring countries in the South China Sea, including water cannon attacks, ship collisions, illegal occupation, and militarization. He warned that such coercive attempts to alter the status quo would not be tolerated.On Taiwan, he said any attempt by China to seize the island by force would have devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world.He also warned countries against relying on the U.S. for security while deepening economic ties with China, saying such dependence only increases Beijing's influence.The Pentagon chief emphasized that while the U.S. does not seek conflict or domination, it will not allow China to overpower the U.S. or its allies.Notably, China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun did not attend the annual security forum, which brought together top defense officials from around the world.