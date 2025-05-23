Ex-US Ambassador: USFK Redeployment Won't Hurt S. Korea Commitment

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said he doesn't believe any potential redeployment of U.S. Forces Korea would undermine Washington's longstanding commitment to South Korea, which is built on 72 years of the Mutual Defense Treaty between the two allies.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on Friday, Harris stressed that the reported review of USFK reduction is hypothetical. He added that U.S. deterrence against North Korea could actually be strengthened by bringing in troops from other parts of the Indo-Pacific region.The retired U.S. admiral noted that the challenges in the Indo-Pacific shouldn’t be viewed in isolation. Instead, he called for a holistic approach, saying the U.S. and its regional allies need to tackle these issues together.His comments come amid reports that U.S. defense officials are considering a recalibration of USFK’s role on the Korean Peninsula, with a growing emphasis on countering China.On the allies' defense cost-sharing agreement, which was finalized last year and set to take effect in 2026, Harris said there is no guarantee that the deal will remain unchanged, noting that President Trump appears determined to renegotiate it.