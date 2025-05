Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean soldier who was deployed to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine left behind a handwritten letter thanking Russian medical staff for treating his injuries.The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang shared the four-page letter on its social media account on Friday. It was reportedly left at the Russian hospital where the soldier had received care.One page was written in Korean and the remaining three in Russian. The letter also featured hand-drawn illustrations of the national flags of both countries and sketches of the medical staff.In the message, the North Korean soldier thanked the doctors, nurses, and kitchen staff for their “motherly care,” saying he would always remember their kindness as a symbol of the two nations' friendship.Since officially confirming North Korea's troop deployment last month, Moscow has publicly praised the soldiers' actions on the front lines as heroic.