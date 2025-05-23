Menu Content

Exports Fall 1.3% in May

Written: 2025-06-01 12:07:03Updated: 2025-06-01 12:18:57

Photo : KBS News

The country's exports declined in May, with shipments to the United States shrinking for a second consecutive month due to sweeping tariffs.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, outbound shipments totaled 57-point-two billion U.S. dollars last month, down one-point-three percent from a year ago.

Exports posted negative growth in May after expanding for three consecutive months.

Shipments of semiconductors, the country's key export item, surged 21-point-two year-on-year to 13-point-eight billion dollars in May, marking the highest monthly figure on record.

Automobile exports fell four-point-four percent to six-point-two billion dollars, with shipments to the United States plunging more than 30 percent.

Exports to the United States slipped eight-point-one percent, while shipments to China also declined eight-point-four percent on-year in May.

Imports dropped five-point-three percent year-on-year to 50-point-three billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of six-point-94 billion dollars.
