Seoul Subway Arson Causes over 300 Mln Won in Damage

An arson incident on a Seoul subway train on Saturday caused an estimated 300 million won in property damage.According to the Seoul Emergency Operations Center on Sunday, the fire destroyed part of one subway compartment and caused smoke damage to two others.Based on the report, fire authorities estimated the total damage at 330 million won.Seoul Metro, the city-run subway operator, is considering legal action against the suspected arsonist, a man in his 60s, to seek compensation.The company also plans to investigate why real-time closed-circuit television footage from inside the train failed to transmit to the control center during the incident.Police plan to request an arrest warrant for the suspect as early as Sunday.The suspect, currently in police custody, is accused of starting a fire inside a Seoul Subway Line Five train at around 8:40 a.m.A total of 23 people were transported to hospitals for smoke inhalation, while an additional 129 passengers received on-site treatment for minor injuries.