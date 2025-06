Photo : YONHAP News

With just two days remaining until the presidential election, candidates are making last-minute efforts nationwide to secure voter support.Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party began his Sunday campaign in his hometown of Andong, North Gyeongsang Province before heading to the conservative strongholds of Daegu, Ulsan, and Busan.Lee plans to step up his final campaign efforts in the southeren araes, where support has been relatively weak for the liberal bloc.Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party is focusing his final weekend campaign efforts on the capital region.He started the day in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, before traveling to Seongnam, Guri, Namyangju, and Uijeongbu.Later, he will campaign in Seoul's Yeonsinnae and Sinchon areas.Lee Jun-seok, the Reform Party's presidential candidate, canvassed in his constituency of Dongtan, Gyeonggi Province, in the morning before heading to Seoul Station to rally voter support.