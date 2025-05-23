Education Ministry Launches Inspection into Far-Right Group over Alleged Online Opinion Manipulation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry has launched an inspection into a far-right history education group suspected of engaging in online opinion manipulation after it was found to have provided after-school programs to ten schools in Seoul.The ministry announced on Saturday that it will conduct a thorough investigation to determine any ties between the programs and the implicated organization, pledging swift action if irregularities are discovered.“Rhee Park School,” short for “Rhee Syngman and Park Chung-hee School,” is suspected of recruiting and managing a team to post online comments related to the presidential election by allegedly offering certifications for instructors in after-school programs.Reports indicate that recruits were assigned to work as after-school program instructors.The ministry confirmed that the science and arts programs proposed by the organization were implemented in ten Seoul schools as part of their after-school curriculum.However, the ministry clarified that there is no direct connection between the certifications in question and the hiring of after-school instructors.