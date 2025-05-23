Household Loans Rise at Fastest Pace in 7 Months in May

Photo : KBS News

The nation's household loans increased at the fastest pace in seven months in May.According to the financial industry on Sunday, outstanding household credit extended by all financial institutions rose by nearly six trillion won from the previous month as of May 29.This marks the fourth consecutive month of growth, following increases of four-point-two trillion won in February, 400 billion won in March, and five-point-three trillion won in April.The May figure represents the largest monthly increase since October last year, when household loans grew by six-point-five trillion won from the previous month.The final figure is expected to have exceeded well over six trillion won.Financial authorities plan to tighten lending regulations with a stricter version of the stressed debt service coverage ratio set to take effect in July.However, household loan growth is unlikely to slow in the near term, given the recent interest rate cut and the fact that strengthened macroprudential measures will take full effect around August or September.