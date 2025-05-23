Liberal Lawmakers Call for Police Probe into Alleged Online Opinion Manipulation

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the Democratic Party and a minor party have urged the police to investigate a far-right education organization over alleged online opinion manipulation.DP lawmakers Youn Kun-young, Kim Sung-hoi, Chai Hyun-il, and Basic Income Party Rep. Yong Hye-in made the call on Sunday during a meeting with Lee Ho-young, acting chief of the Korean National Police Agency.Following the meeting, Youn told reporters that they had urged the police to conduct a swift and fair investigation, calling the case a crime that undermines the foundation of democracy.Youn added that the acting police chief expressed his commitment to mobilizing all available resources for the investigation.Earlier, investigative news outlet Newstapa reported that “Rhee Park School,” a conservative education organization, has been operating an online public opinion manipulation team related to the presidential election.DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung also called for a thorough investigation into the organization, stating that manipulating online comments is a challenge to the democratic order and constitutes insurrection because it disrupts the constitutional system.