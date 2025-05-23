PPP Criticizes DP's Claim over Alleged Online Opinion Manipulation as 'Outrageous'

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party (PPP) has accused the Democratic Party (DP) of making baseless allegations of online public opinion manipulation, denying any involvement by the PPP or its presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo.PPP Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, a member of the party's election committee, criticized the allegations as "outrageous" during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul.Jang said that the DP raised the allegations unexpectedly ahead of the presidential election, emphasizing that neither Kim nor anyone from his campaign or party has any connection to the claims.He further argued that the DP's claim, without evidence, that the PPP or Kim's camp is likely behind the alleged manipulation is a negative attack intended to divert public attention from recent controversies involving DP candidate Lee Jae-myung's son and prominent liberal commentator Rhyu Si-min.Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, a senior member of the DP's election camp, stated on Saturday that an organization had been found manipulating online discourse by posting positive remarks about PPP's Kim and negative comments about DP's Lee and other candidates.Earlier, investigative news outlet Newstapa reported that "Rhee Park School," a conservative education organization, had been operating an online public opinion manipulation team related to the presidential election.