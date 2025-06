Photo : YONHAP News

The country's automobile exports to the United States fell by over 30 percent in May compared to a year earlier, largely due to the impact of U.S. tariffs.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, automobile shipments declined four-point-four percent year-on-year to six-point-two billion dollars in May.However, auto exports to the U.S., South Korea's largest market, dropped 32 percent to one-point-84 billion dollars last month, a much steeper decline than the 19-point-six percent drop recorded in April, when U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imported cars took effect.The country's exports of auto parts to the U.S. also fell eight-point-three percent from a year ago, totaling 430 million dollars in May.