Fierce Battle for Votes to Continue ahead of Election

Presidential candidates will make their final campaign efforts on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s election.On the eve of Election Day, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung will canvass in Seoul and the surrounding area.Lee will begin Monday’s activities in northern Seoul before heading to Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, to woo voter support.He will make additional stops in the cities of Seongnam and Gwangmyeong, also in Gyeonggi Province, before heading back to Seoul to visit Gangseo District and wrap up his campaign in Yeouido.The People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo will visit Jeju Island on Monday morning for the first time during the official campaign period.Kim will then canvass at major train stations in Busan, Daegu and Daejeon and wrap up his campaign in front of Seoul City Hall in the evening.He will then appeal to voters in Seoul’s Mapo and Seocho areas.The Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok will canvass in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province on Monday after visiting Tech University of Korea in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.