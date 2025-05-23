Presidential Candidates Make Final Push to Win Voter Support ahead of Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates pressed on with efforts to win voter support on Sunday, with just two days left until Election Day.The Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung campaigned in his hometown of Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, where he appealed for the opportunity to become a “president for everyone.”In Busan, Lee vowed to establish a new Southeast Investment Bank to support industries in the region instead of relocating the Korea Development Bank to the southern port city as has long been discussed.Lee also called for a thorough investigation of a conservative education group called Rhee Park School, accusing the group of manipulating online comments in a challenge to the democratic order and saying that doing so constitutes insurrection.The People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo stumped in the capital region on Sunday.Apologizing for the December 3 martial law incident, Kim highlighted his integrity and administrative achievements during his tenure as Gyeonggi governor.Kim criticized Lee’s welfare policy and his stance against nuclear energy, while stepping up attacks related to Lee’s family.The Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok stumped in his constituency of Dongtan, Gyeonggi Province, urging people to prevent the other Lee from expelling him from the National Assembly and rejecting the possibility of any last-minute alliance with Kim.