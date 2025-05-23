Police Investigating Far-Right Group Accused of Manipulating Online Opinions to Sway Election

Photo : KBS News

Police have launched an investigation into allegations that a far-right group called Rhee Park School organized a team to manipulate online opinions to influence the outcome of the presidential election.The Seoul Metropolitan Police assigned the case to a team within the cyber investigation division on Sunday and finished questioning the legal representative of the Democratic Party’s election camp, who filed the complaint.On Friday the investigative news outlet Newstapa reported that Rhee Park School, a conservative education organization, formed an online public opinion manipulation team to slander Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and sway the election in favor of the People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo.The report also raised the possibility of collusion between the group and the People Power Party camp, including Kim.The Democratic Party’s election committee filed a complaint against the head of the organization on Saturday, and on Sunday three of the party’s lawmakers visited Lee Ho-young, acting chief of the Korean National Policy Agency, to call for a thorough investigation.