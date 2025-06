Photo : KBS News

Health authorities have once again urged older adults and others at high risk to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as the disease is seeing a resurgence in neighboring countries such as China, Thailand and Singapore.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) issued the advice Monday amid concerns that a summer resurgence may hit South Korea too.The KDCA is currently providing free COVID-19 vaccinations through the end of this month for people aged 65 and older, immunocompromised individuals aged six months and above, and residents of or inpatients at high-risk facilities.Despite the global trend, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the nation remained stable over the past month.The KDCA recommended that anyone planning to travel to China, Thailand or Singapore get vaccinated before departure as COVID-19 is on the rise in those countries.