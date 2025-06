Photo : YONHAP News

On the eve of the 21st presidential election, National Election Commission(NEC) Chairman Rho Tae-ak urged people to vote.In a statement to the nation on Monday, Rho called on people to cast their precious votes and said this election is a crucial opportunity for South Korea to move beyond social conflict and division toward unity and hope.The NEC chief said the campaign period was relatively short, with insufficient time for voters to scrutinize candidates’ policies and qualifications, and he urged voters to take a final look so they can make wise choices on Tuesday.Rho said that in the run-up to this election, the NEC prioritized transparency in the process and the credibility of the results.The NEC chief added that once the voting is complete, the NEC will ensure that each precious vote is counted accurately and thoroughly so the will of the people is fully reflected.