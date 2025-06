Photo : YONHAP News

Some users of Samsung Pay, a mobile payment platform used on Galaxy devices, were inconvenienced Monday morning when service was disrupted for about three-and-a-half hours.Samsung Electronics, which runs the service, apologized in a notice on Monday, saying that while there were errors in processing card payments and registration attempts, the problems have been resolved.A Samsung official said the errors were intermittent and did not affect all payments on the platform.Reports of difficulties with Samsung Pay started to appear on online communities from around 6:30 a.m.Normal service was restored around 10 a.m.