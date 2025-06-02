Rival Parties Intensify Attacks ahead of Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With South Korea’s 21st presidential election just a day away, the Democratic Party(DP) and the People Power Party(PPP) have escalated their attacks on each other. The DP assailed possible ties between the PPP and Rhee Park School, which the conservative party called a ploy to take the focus off its own shortcomings.Our Yun Sohyang has more.Report: The Democratic Party(DP) continued its full-blown offensive over allegations that the conservative-leaning Rhee Park School organized a team to manipulate online opinion to influence the presidential election, saying this undermines the foundations of democracy and amounts to insurrection.Party officials said the group has also tried to indoctrinate elementary school students with far-right interpretations of history in government-supported after-school programs, urging authorities to launch a swift and thorough investigation.The DP raised questions about possible links between the group, the People Power Party(PPP) and PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, claiming to have evidence that Kim has long-standing ties to the group.The PPP dismissed the accusations as a political ploy aimed at deflecting attention from controversies surrounding DP candidate Lee Jae-myung and his family.It accused the DP of launching a negative campaign to cover up recent scandals involving Lee’s son and controversial remarks made by liberal commentator and former Health Minister Rhyu Si-min.Rhyu stirred public backlash after appearing on a far-left YouTube channel last week, when he claimed that Kim’s wife, Seol Nan-young, is “not in her right mind” and said someone with her background as a high school graduate and former labor activist would never have become the wife of a presidential candidate had she not married Kim, a Seoul National University graduate.The Reform Party called on the DP to first acknowledge and apologize for a pro-Lee Jae-myung comment manipulation site that came to the public’s attention in 2022.The Democratic Labor Party, meanwhile, denounced the Rhee Park School and urged Kim to clarify any ties he has with the group.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.