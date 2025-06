Photo : YONHAP News

Police have uncovered more than two-thousand cases of suspected misconduct ahead of the 21st presidential election and taken eight people into custody.According to the National Police Agency, out of two-thousand-100 people suspected of taking part in election irregularities, 70 have been referred to the prosecution, including the eight in detention.Of 135 people suspected of wrongdoing during early voting Thursday and Friday, such as tampering with ballots, law enforcement apprehended 58 people and detained two of them.Of one-thousand-619 people brought in on suspicion of damaging banners or posters, one was detained.A crackdown against five major election offenses targeted 322 people, of whom 13 were accused of bribery, 168 of disseminating false information and 110 of election violence.Among the 322 people, 29 were public officials accused of election interference.