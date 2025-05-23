Major Institutions Offer Gloomy Outlook on S. Korean Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Major institutions at home and overseas, including global investment banks, have presented a gloomy outlook on the South Korean economy.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Monday, a Bloomberg survey of 41 domestic and overseas institutions as of Friday produced growth estimates ranging from zero-point-three percent to two-point-two percent, with an average of zero-point-985 percent.The latest figure compares unfavorably to the one-point-307 percent estimate from May 2, based on a survey of 42 institutions.This time over 20 institutions, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Capital Economics, Citigroup and HSBC, offered forecasts in the zero percent range, while France’s Société Générale put forth the lowest outlook, zero-point-three percent.Even the BOK’s recent outlook of zero-point-eight percent — a downward revision from its earlier one-point-five percent outlook, reflecting stagnation at home and the impact of U.S. tariffs — seems optimistic in comparison.Meanwhile, Barclays, Bloomberg Economics and Morgan Stanley have increased their forecasts for the South Korean economy by zero-point-one percentage point.Barclays now predicts one percent growth, with Bloomberg Economics estimating zero-point-eight percent and Morgan Stanley one-point-one percent.