Photo : YONHAP News

A man in his 60s accused of setting fire to a train on Seoul Metro Line 5 on Saturday appeared in court for a detention warrant hearing Monday.The suspect, identified by the surname Won, admitted to reporters as he left the courthouse that he set the fire out of frustration with a divorce case and intended to draw public attention.Won is accused of pouring flammable liquid and igniting clothing aboard a Line 5 train between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations around 8:40 a.m.The fire resulted in smoke inhalation injuries for 23 passengers and property damage totaling more than 330 million won, or approximately 240-thousand U.S. dollars.Police are conducting digital forensics on the suspect’s phone and reviewing CCTV footage, with a decision about the warrant expected later in the day.