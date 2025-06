Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung focused his final day of official campaigning in the Greater Seoul area.He began with a visit to Gangbuk District, where he said the insurrection forces will destroy democracy if the conservative party returns to power.He then headed to Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, where he had launched his political career as mayor.There he pledged to build a nation where hard work and determination are rewarded with opportunity.After making campaign stops in Gwangmyeong, also in Gyeonggi Province, and Seoul’s Gangseo District, he is set to conclude his campaign with a final rally at Yeouido Park near the National Assembly.He is expected to highlight Yeouido’s symbolic significance as the place where lawmakers lifted martial law and voted to impeach former President Yoon Suk-yeol.