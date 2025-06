Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo is spending his final day of campaigning on a cross-country tour.He began the day on Jeju Island, where he visited the Jeju 4.3 Peace Park and paid tribute to the victims of the April 3, 1948 Jeju Uprising, calling it a national tragedy.At Dongmun Market in Jeju City, he urged citizens to vote in order to prevent a return to authoritarian rule.Following his Jeju stop, Kim is traveling along the Gyeongbu rail line, starting at Busan Station and continuing through Dongdaegu and Daejeon stations before concluding with a final rally in front of Seoul City Hall.Meanwhile, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok is wrapping up his campaign in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, appealing for votes by presenting himself as the future of the conservative movement.