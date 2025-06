Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean citizens will vote in the 21st presidential election, starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, at 14-thousand-295 polling stations across the country.Those voting on Election Day will have to cast their ballots at designated stations determined by their registered addresses.Valid photo identification, such as a resident registration card, passport or driver’s license, will be required to vote.Polls will close at 8 p.m., after which ballot boxes will be sealed and transported to counting centers under police escort.Counting will begin around 8:30 p.m. at 254 centers nationwide, with approximately 70-thousand personnel involved in the process.A leading candidate is expected to emerge by around midnight, when roughly 70 to 80 percent of votes will likely have been counted.The National Election Commission anticipates the final tally will be completed by 6 a.m. Wednesday.