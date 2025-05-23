KOSPI Stagnates as Tariff Concerns Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) edged slightly higher Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the presidential election amid signs of renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China.The KOSPI increased one-point-30 points, or zero-point-05 percent, to close at two-thousand-698-point-97.Investor confidence wavered as U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to double steel tariffs to 50 percent and accused China of violating a trade deal ahead of a call with President Xi Jinping, while South Korea is preparing for a pivotal presidential election.Stocks traded mixed as Samsung Electronics gained one-point-07 percent and SK hynix rose one-point-47 percent, while LG Energy Solution slipped zero-point-52 percent, POSCO Holdings dropped two-point-four percent, Hyundai Motor declined zero-point-seven percent and KB Financial retreated four-point-12 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose five-point-94 points, or zero-point-81 percent, to close at 740-point-29.