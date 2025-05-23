Official Who Attended Martial Law Planning Meeting Testifies in Insurrection Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A military official who attended a planning meeting before then-President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law has testified hearing from former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won on December 3 that Noh met with Yoon days earlier.The testimony came from Koo Sam-hoe, head of the Army’s Second Armored Brigade, during Monday’s civilian trial for those accused of playing key roles in an insurrection in connection with the martial law incident, including Noh and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.Koo, one of two officials who received martial law orders from Noh at a fast food chain in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, just hours before Yoon issued the decree, said Noh boasted of his expertise in martial law when he mentioned the meeting with Yoon.Koo said Noh and Kim Yong-gun, former military police chief of the Third Field Army, discussed whom to apprehend, how, where and when, adding that Noh told Kim to personally arrest the head of the election watchdog.Koo said Noh also asked him to summarize a booklet that detailed election-rigging allegations.