Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Official Who Attended Martial Law Planning Meeting Testifies in Insurrection Trial

Written: 2025-06-02 17:10:12Updated: 2025-06-02 18:32:24

Official Who Attended Martial Law Planning Meeting Testifies in Insurrection Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A military official who attended a planning meeting before then-President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law has testified hearing from former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won on December 3 that Noh met with Yoon days earlier.

The testimony came from Koo Sam-hoe, head of the Army’s Second Armored Brigade, during Monday’s civilian trial for those accused of playing key roles in an insurrection in connection with the martial law incident, including Noh and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Koo, one of two officials who received martial law orders from Noh at a fast food chain in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, just hours before Yoon issued the decree, said Noh boasted of his expertise in martial law when he mentioned the meeting with Yoon.

Koo said Noh and Kim Yong-gun, former military police chief of the Third Field Army, discussed whom to apprehend, how, where and when, adding that Noh told Kim to personally arrest the head of the election watchdog.

Koo said Noh also asked him to summarize a booklet that detailed election-rigging allegations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >